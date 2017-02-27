Hutch Post

Sheriff: Missing Kansas man drowned

WINFIELD, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in southern Kansas’ Cowley County say the body of a man’s body has been found in a pond more than a month after he was last seen. Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti said in a news release that the body of 32-year-old Cole Hartung last Thursday. He’d gone missing Jan. 18.

Falletti says an autopsy indicates that Hartung drowned, and that there are no indications of foul play.

