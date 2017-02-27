Police arrest teen girl wounded in Salina shooting

SALINE COUNTY – Police are investigating a second suspect in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting in Salina.

Police arrested Maddilynn J. Small, 18, in McPherson early Monday morning on drug charges following a traffic stop, according to Captain Paul Forrester. She also had a gunshot wound to her arm.

Authorities believe Small was a passenger in the maroon Chevy truck that 22-year-old Tyler Reinbold was in when he was shot in the parking lot in the 1500 Block of East Iron.

Witnesses described a white female with blonde hair and wearing dark clothing fleeing the scene.

Capt. Forrester says Small was also shot during the incident. She traveled to Topeka before being picked up in McPherson, according to Forrester.

Friday afternoon, Police picked up 19-year-old Brooklyn McKnight in connection with the shooting.

Authorities believe McKnight, Reinbold and Small were all passengers in the vehicle when McKnight shot Reinbold twice, once in the stomach and once in the calf.

Reinbold was originally hospitalized in critical condition. He recovered enough to provide police with information on McKnight and Small.

McKnight faces attempted first-degree murder charges for the shooting.

Police are also looking for a fourth suspect, according to Forrester.