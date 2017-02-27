Minor injury rollover accident and fire Saturday evening

YODER, Kan. – Reno County Sheriff Deputies responded to the area of K-96 and Obee Rd. Saturday for a reported one vehicle rollover accident.

The driver, 16-year-old Jacob Griego of Wichita reports running off the road just east of Obee Rd after suffering a flat tire. After steering back onto the roadway the driver corrected as the tires met the asphalt, causing it to spin and collide with a guardrail, causing the vehicle to roll.

The vehicle came to rest on its roof. Griego and his two passengers Shalyn Michaels and David Flores, both 16-year-old’s from Wichita, were able to exit the vehicle with no problem.

Shortly after exiting, the vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed.

Deputies were able to keep the fire from spreading into a nearby pasture as fire crews were in route to the scene.

All three occupants were wearing seat-belts at the time of the accident.

The minors were medically checked and released to their guardians at the scene with very minor injuries.