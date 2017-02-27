Hutch man formally charged in two cases

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 40-year-old man arrested after striking a parked car in the unit block of Rambler and then driving through fences on the Kansas State Fairgrounds has been formally charged in that case as well as one other.

Gregory Collins is charged with the possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, interference with law enforcement, leaving the scene of the accident on the fairgrounds and failing to give information for the accident on Rambler Road.

This reportedly occurring on Feb. 17.

In a separate case, Collins is charged with criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, that being a 2011 Kia Sorento. There was a female in the car, but she was not struck. This occurred on Jan. 29, according to the criminal complaint.

Collins has prior felonies out of Sedgwick County from 1999. That includes aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

The two new Reno County cases now move to a waiver-status docket on March 22.