Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

2/26/2017 Kaufman Donna Renee $500 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



2/26/2017 Cupps Zachary Taylor $750 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



2/26/2017 Cupps Zachary Taylor $750 Purchase or Consumption of alcoholic beverage by minor



2/26/2017 Krehbiel Cody Alan $0 Ignition Interlock Device; Operate MV without device during restriction



2/26/2017 Krehbiel Cody Alan $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 2nd Offense



2/26/2017 Sutton Brandon Quincy $17,500 Failure to Appear



2/26/2017 Sutton Brandon Quincy $17,500 Probation Violation



2/26/2017 Sutton Brandon Quincy $17,500 Probation Violation



2/26/2017 Sutton Brandon Quincy $17,500 Probation Violation



2/26/2017 Sutton Brandon Quincy $17,500 Probation Violation



2/26/2017 Sutton Brandon Quincy $17,500 Obstructing Apprehension or Prosecution; Harbor, Conceal or Aid person charged with Felony



2/25/2017 Vakulenko Dmytro $0 Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order



2/25/2017 Paparone Jason Charles $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



2/25/2017 Trevino Rosa Suniga $500 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



2/25/2017 Roland Donald Dean $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



2/25/2017 Hover Trevor Mark $0 Probation Violation



2/25/2017 Hover Trevor Mark $0 Failure to Appear



2/25/2017 Hover Trevor Mark $0 Failure to Appear



2/25/2017 Pope Dekel Lane $0 Battery; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm



2/25/2017 White Rebecca Meghan $0 Probation Violation



2/25/2017 McFerrin Colton Dean $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense



2/25/2017 Butler Jared Lequancey Lucciano O $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



2/25/2017 Butler Jared Lequancey Lucciano O $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



2/25/2017 Butler Jared Lequancey Lucciano O $0 Purchase or Consumption of alcoholic beverage by minor



2/25/2017 Roberts Keeon Patrick $0 Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order



2/25/2017 Hursey Jesse James $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



2/25/2017 Hursey Jesse James $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



2/25/2017 Hursey Jesse James $0 Possess, Consume, Obtain, Purchase Alcoholic Liquor or CMB while under 21 YOA



2/25/2017 Hughes Shannon Leigh $17,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



2/25/2017 Hughes Shannon Leigh $17,500 Failure to Appear



2/24/2017 Bauman Rocky Lee $0 Criminal Trespass; Posted or Locked Premises



2/24/2017 Boyd Thomas Lee $0 Failure to Appear



2/24/2017 Downing Charity Nicole $0 Probation Violation



2/24/2017 Benewiat Mark David $0 Burglary; Vehicle, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime



2/24/2017 Torres Pleasure Marie Uluwehi $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/24/2017 Thomas William Dale $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



2/24/2017 Holtman Jessica Leigh $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



2/24/2017 Harper Sandra Kaye $10,000 Violation of Offender Registration Act; 1st conviction



2/24/2017 Featherby Peggy Sue $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



2/24/2017 Reed Charles Adam $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



2/24/2017 Reed Charles Adam $0 Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage



2/24/2017 Wilken William Daniel $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/24/2017 Hougham Sr Timothy Gordan $0 DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator



2/24/2017 Alexander Natasha Marie $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/24/2017 Willard Nicole Ashley $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



2/24/2017 Sunken Barbra Ann $0 Probation Violation



2/24/2017 Tipton Andrew Lea $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 2nd Offense



2/24/2017 Tipton Andrew Lea $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/24/2017 Lucero Juanita Inez $0 Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 1g to < 3.5g



2/24/2017 Lucero Juanita Inez $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



2/24/2017 Lucero Juanita Inez $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



2/24/2017 Vinsonhaler Kristie Ann $0 Probation Violation



2/24/2017 Norton Jake Ben $0 Failure to Appear



2/24/2017 Norton Jake Ben $0 Failure to Appear



2/24/2017 Henson Jacob David $0 Failure to Appear



2/24/2017 Henson Jacob David $0 Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision



2/24/2017 Compton Jr Billy Eugene $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/24/2017 Chacon Jr Patrocinio Miguel $0 Failure to appear



2/24/2017 Pham Kennith The $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



2/24/2017 Sanchez Luisa Rose $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



2/24/2017 Sanchez Luisa Rose $0 DL Violation; Display any canceled, suspended DL



2/24/2017 Sanchez Luisa Rose $0 Registration Violation; Display or Possess a False, Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked Title, Plate, Decal, Placard



2/24/2017 Sanchez Luisa Rose $0 Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage



2/24/2017 Sanchez Luisa Rose $0 Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance



2/23/2017 Prebble Robert Colt $6,750 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



2/23/2017 Prebble Robert Colt $6,750 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



2/23/2017 Prebble Robert Colt $6,750 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



2/23/2017 Prebble Robert Colt $6,750 DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator



2/23/2017 Prebble Robert Colt $6,750 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/23/2017 Prebble Robert Colt $6,750 Failure to Appear



2/23/2017 Prebble Robert Colt $6,750 Failure to Appear



2/23/2017 Thompson Thomas Michael $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



2/23/2017 Thompson Thomas Michael $0 Criminal Threat; with Intent to Terrorize or cause Evacuation



2/23/2017 Thompson Thomas Michael $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



2/23/2017 Thompson Thomas Michael $0 Assault; Simple



2/23/2017 Brown Ashley Renee $0 Failure to Appear



2/23/2017 Phillips Kimberly Roxanne $0 Traffic Contraband in Correctional Institution; Unauthorized Possession; Firearm, Ammo, Explosive, Controlled Subst.



2/23/2017 Phillips Kimberly Roxanne $0 Traffic Contraband in Correctional Institution; Distribution within; Any Item



2/23/2017 Wilson Sr Daniel Ray $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; $1,500 to $24,999



2/23/2017 Wilson Sr Daniel Ray $0 Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 3.5g to < 100g



2/23/2017 Wilson Sr Daniel Ray $0 Drugs; Possess Certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..) with a Prior Conviction



2/23/2017 Wilson Sr Daniel Ray $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



2/23/2017 Wilson Sr Daniel Ray $0 Tax Stamp Violation; Affixed



2/23/2017 Wilson Sr Daniel Ray $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



2/23/2017 Wilson Sr Daniel Ray $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



2/23/2017 Morales Tommy Angel $5,000 Probation Violation



2/23/2017 Proctor Benjamin Samuel $5,000 Making False Information



2/23/2017 Proctor Benjamin Samuel $5,000 Making False Information



2/23/2017 Proctor Benjamin Samuel $5,000 Making False Information



2/23/2017 Proctor Benjamin Samuel $5,000 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



2/23/2017 Proctor Benjamin Samuel $5,000 Failure to Appear



2/23/2017 Allison Chelsie Kay $0 Battery; Against LEO; Physical contact w/ County or City Officer on duty



2/23/2017 Allison Chelsie Kay $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



2/23/2017 Allison Chelsie Kay $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant



2/23/2017 Allison Chelsie Kay $0 Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway



2/23/2017 Nelson James Craig $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense

