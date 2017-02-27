County Commission to take up Prairie Dunes conditional use permit

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Commission Tuesday will take up a zoning and planning request from Prairie Dunes Country Club to construct an eight bedroom lodging unit for temporary rental purposes for guests of the country club.

The eight bedroom unit will supplement the already eight units on the property. No firm square footage has been established. However, Sid Arpin with BG Consultants told county officials he anticipates the total square footage of the new lodge to be approximately 6,100 square feet.

The renting of a bedroom unit is for a guest of Prairie Dunes County Club or to someone who is an acquaintance of a member of the dunes and will not be rented to the general public.

In October of 2010, staff issued zoning permits for two, four-bedroom rental lodging units. Each one of these units is approximately 2,100 square feet. At the time these two permits were issued, the county was operating under the old zoning and subdivision regulations. The old zoning regulations permitted the construction of these two lodging rental units by right. With the recently adopted zoning regulations, all land uses except agricultural and single family dwelling require a conditional use permit. That is what the local country club is seeking with this project.

This is one of the items on Tuesday’s County Commission meeting. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the Reno County Courthouse.