Cause of fatal fire ruled accidental

HUTCHINSON Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department has released the cause of the fire that killed an Arizona man over the weekend.

According to Interim Fire Chief Doug Hanen, the fire has been ruled accidental.

Hanen says the fire origin was on the first floor in a couch. Cigarettes and candles were found in the area of origin with no other sources being located.

The victim, Jason Conrad, was located by firefighters as they made entry minutes after their arrival on scene. Hanen added that Conrad was partially blocking the door from being opened.

He was pronounced dead at the scene with second- and third-degree burns to a third of his body.