2 hospitalized after pickup rollover crash

STAFFORD COUNTY -A Great Bend man was among two injured in an accident just after 3p.m. on Monday in Stafford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Silverado driven by Juan Hernandez-Villegas, 26, Great Bend, was northbound in the 200 Block of Northeast 80th Avenue a mile north of Stafford.

The driver lost control of the vehicle when the passenger rear tire tread detached from the tire.

The vehicle crossed the southbound lanes, entered the west ditch and overturned 3 times in the wheat field.

Hernandez-Villegas and a passenger Gerardo Dominguez-Campos, 39, Albuquerque, NM., were transported to a hospital in Wichita.

They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.