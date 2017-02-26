Hutch Post

Fifth February earthquake shakes portions of Kansas

Location of Sunday quake-USGS image

HARPER COUNTY — A fifth earthquake this month shook Kansas just before 1 a on Sunday.
The quake measured a magnitude 2.6 according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered approximately 12 miles west of Harper.

On February 22, a 3.3 quake was centered approximately four miles northeast of Anthony in Harper County.

On February 16, a 2.7 magnitude quake was reported approximately 16 miles east of Anthony.

On February 13, a 3.3 quake hit just north of the Oklahoma State line in Sumner County.  On February 12, a 3.1 magnitude quake shook 16 miles northwest of Harper.

There were no reports of damage or injuries from the Sunday morning quake, according to the Harper County authorities.

