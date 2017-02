HUTCHINSON, Kan. – One person was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center after a one vehicle crash in Hutchinson Friday afternoon.

26-year-old Cody Dyck of Halstead told police that he lost control of his vehicle at 17th & Severance with it then leaving the roadway and crashing.

His passenger, 20-year-old Marissa Y. Olson also of Halstead was transported to the hospital complaining of neck and back pain.

The accident occurring just after 3 p.m.