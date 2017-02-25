One killed in early morning fire in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – One person has died as a result of an early morning fire in Hutchinson.

It was around 2:40 a.m. Saturday morning when Hutchinson Fire crews responded to the 1000 block of North Poplar for a report of a shed fire. Initial arriving units found smoke and fire venting from a window on a small apartment. Fire attack procedures were initiated. While entering the structure, crews were met with a victim. This victim was removed from the structure and pronounced dead by Reno County EMS.

The fire was controlled in 20 minutes.

Crews remained on scene for 3 hours and about 50 minutes performing overhaul and investigation operations.

The fire is still under investigation and no name has been released on the victim.

Damage estimated at $40,000.

Hutchinson Fire responded with seven units with assistance from Reno County EMS and Hutchinson Police.