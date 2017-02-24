UPDATE; Woman in custody in central Kansas triple shooting now released without charges

NEWTON, Kan. — A woman is in custody in Harvey County in a shooting that left four people dead, including the gunman has been released and will not be charged in the case.

Harvey County authorities say 42-year-old Corina Castro, of Newton, was arrested for conspiracy to commit capital murder, but Harvey County Attorney David Yoder told BW News late Friday afternoon that Castro would not be charged. Castro was a person of interest who turned herself into authorities Thursday morning.

The suspect, in the shootings, 33-year-old David Lee Montano, of Newton, was shot and killed by a Newton Police officer after he pointed a shot gun at them. The three victims in the case, 36 year old Nelton Lemons, 34-year-old Michael Lemons and 36-year-old Jason Stubby were found inside the home after law enforcement responded to the call of a shooting in the 2100 block of N Spencer Rd. around 12:30 Thursday morning.

Yoder said Friday the shootings appeared to be a domestic situation, rather than drug-related.

Yoder also said Montano was facing federal charges in a separate case but that case apparently was not related to Thursday’s shooting.