USD 308 to vote on property pruchases

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson USD 308 school board will take action on the purchase of five parcels of land that it will use for future home building as part of the C-Tea’s construction trades program.

The trades program allows students to build a new home each year and then sell the property in the spring. Most of the homes over the past several years have been built in the Oxford Point addition. The district has already purchased five lots in the area with one already sold and another to be sold this spring. The district is asking that the board approve the purchase of the five extra parcels at a cost of $90,000.

The purchased lots will provide the construction trades program with building space through the 2024-25 school year.

The matter will be taken up during Monday’s School Board meeting set for 6 p.m. at the school district offices at 1520 N. Plum.