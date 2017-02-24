Teen waives detention hearing in armed robbery case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 16 year old arrested and now accused of the armed holdups of two Kwik Shop stores in Hutchinson has waived a detention hearing.

Ke’von Ford was before a juvenile court Thursday. He is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery for the Feb. 12 holdup of the 17th and Plum Kwik Shop and the holdup of the 17th and Monroe store Feb. 20.

Ford and 18-year-old Dakotah Gruver were arrested after leading police on a chase that ended when they crashed a stolen SUV into another car near Avenue E and Elm. Both subjects fled on foot but were captured a short time later.

He also faces numerous charges in connection with that case.