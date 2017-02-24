Police: Victim in Kan. shooting not cooperating with investigation

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County continue to investigate a Thursday afternoon shooting and are searching for suspects.

Just before 3p.m. on Thursday, the suspect shot Tyler Reinbold, 22, Salina, during an incident in the Executive Plaza parking lot, 1500 East Iron Street.

Reinbold was transported to Salina Regional Medical Center in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The victim’s injuries are no longer life-threatening but he has not been cooperating with law enforcement, according to Forrester.

Police believe Reinbold was a passenger in a maroon Chevy truck when he was shot twice with a handgun.

The pickup was also involved in a case and was actively being sought by police before the shooting.

A witness told authorities they saw a blonde woman in dark clothing fleeing the scene. A K-9 officer and

Kansas Highway Patrol helped Police search northeast Salina Thursday afternoon but they were unable to locate the suspect.