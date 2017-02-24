Own a piece of the Hutchinson Sports Arena floor

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – You can own a piece of history with your very own commemorative piece of the Hutchinson Sports Arena floor used from 1981-2016.

Makes a great souvenir for basketball and volleyballs fans as well as former Blue Dragons, Salthawks and any who participated in state high school basketball and of course the annual NJCAA tournament.

There are two sizes available.

All proceeds support scholarships at Hutchinson Community College.

Just e-mail www.endowment@hutchcc.edu or call 620-665-3565 for more details.