Man convicted in three cases sentenced to nearly three and half years in prison

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 37-year-old man who entered pleas in three cases was sentenced to three years and five months in prison by District Judge Tim Chambers.

The three cases against Maurice Miles all occurred back in April of last year. In one case he entered a plea to possession of stolen property, they being a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 truck. This occurring on April 28.

He also entered a plea to burglary for breaking into a home in Pretty Prairie. That was on April 29.

He was also convicted for being in possession of stolen property for having in his possession, a stolen Chevy S-10 on April 30. That truck was stolen from Haven.

The defense sought some form of probation, but Judge Chambers stated that he couldn’t find substantial and compelling reasons to depart. He noted that Miles has 40 felony convictions and 16 misdemeanors going as far back to 1999.

Miles was paroled for his other convictions back in Feb. of last year. Judge Chambers noted that he absconded from parole or other supervision at least three times.

When Miles is released, he will be facing 12-months of post release supervision.