Jury trial continued in attempted murder case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 40-year-old man accused of stabbing another man during a confrontation will have to wait longer for his trial to begin.

Venancio Vigil Jr. is charged with attempted first-degree murder with an an alternate count of aggravated battery.

District Attorney Keith Schroeder asked for the continuance telling District Judge Tim Chambers that they are still waiting on DNA results from the case. The defense complained that they still haven’t received the discovery they asked for earlier.

Jude Chambers granted the states motion setting a new trial date for May 2. He also ordered that all discovery be given to the defense by March 17

The victim was apparently working undercover for law enforcement and had informed on someone with a group called the Texas Syndicate. Vigil was apparently a part of that group and told the victim he was going to kill him because of what he did. He then began stabbing the victim and jumped through the window to escape. That was back on August 31 of last year.

Francisco Gracia Jr. was transported by Reno County EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and underwent emergency surgery and then transferred to a Wichita hospital for further treatment where he was in ICU for five days.

Vigil remains jailed on a $50,000 bond.