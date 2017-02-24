HHS boys bowling just misses state bid, while girls finish 7th

MANHATTAN, kan. — It was close for the Hutchinson boys bowling team at the regional tournament held in Manhattan Friday. The boys finished in 4th place missing a state team bid by less than 50 pins. The girls team finished in 7th place.

Four Salthawk bowlers will go to state. For the girls Ani Tyler shot a 543 for 12th place. On the boys side, Dakota Philbrick shot a 607, Bryden Grow shot a 601 series and Jeremy Chaney ended the day with a 596.

The state meet will be held March 2nd at Northrock Lanes in Wichita.