HFD responds to fire at Motel

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department responding to the Budget Motel at 15 West 4th for a report of an appliance fire.

While responding, the call was upgraded to a structure fire. Initial arriving units found heavy smoke coming from a second floor motel room. First arriving crews started fire attack procedures and the fire was controlled in 10 minutes, and crews remained on scene for approximately 45 minutes.

The room was vacant at the time of fire. A passer-by reported the fire to motel management who then called 911. Damage to the structure is estimated at $8000.

The fire appears to have started in the window heater unit. No injuries reported.