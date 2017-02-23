Hutch Post

Kansas zoo welcomes second Western lowland baby gorilla

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Western lowland gorilla has been born at the Sedgwick County Zoo.

The Wichita Eagle reports the baby gorilla born Wednesday is the first-born for gorillas Kigali and Matt. The gorilla is looking strong, and has been seen nursing and clinging to its mom.

 

Currently, the gorilla family isn’t on display to zoo visitors.

The baby gorilla is the second born at the zoo, and the second baby for Matt.

Last August, a Western lowland gorilla was born with Barika and Matt.

