Kansas Kiwanis Mid-Winter Conference coming to Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Kiwanis members from across the state of Kansas will converge in Hutchinson, March 3 & 4, for the annual Mid-Winter conference at the Atrium Hotel & Conference Center.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time. Area Kiwanis members & clubs from Hutchinson and Buhler are the official hosts for the weekend events. In addition to Kiwanis members in attendance, there will be members of the collegiate Kiwanis organization Circle K (CKI) representing various schools from Kansas.

For the Kiwanis members in attendance, there will be educational opportunities with training for district leaders and board meetings, which are open to the public. A variety of breakout sessions will offer learning resources on Public Relations, Kiwanis Partnerships, New Club Opening, Kiwanis Foundations and Internet/Social Media Techniques. In addition to the educational & informational sessions, a fun night is planned for Friday night at the Cosmosphere in the Hall of Space Museum.

To show appreciation to the community of Hutchinson, Kiwanis members will be donating needed items to two charitable organizations in town. First Call for Help and Children’s Emergency Shelter Home will be the recipients of donated items and monetary donations after the weekend conference.

A service project on Saturday with Kiwanis and CKI will benefit the Hutchinson Public Library as members will spend a few hours painting rooms. Approximately 200 Kiwanis and CKI members and guests are registered for the conference.

For more information about the conference and the Kansas Kiwanis contact Mary Hammond, 785-632-8506.