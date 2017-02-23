K-11 Crack Seal Project south of Arlington to begin next week



RENO COUNTY – Starting the week of Feb. 27, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will begin a 17 mile Crack Seal project on K-11 Highway in Kingman and Reno Counties, beginning at US-54 and K-11 Intersection in Kingman County north to K-11 and K-61 Intersection in Reno County.

Traffic through this work zone will be reduced to one lane controlled by flagmen and pilot car.

Drivers can expect delays of less than 15 minutes. The work area will move daily and work will be underway during daylight hours only.

All loads over 11 foot of total width should seek alternative routes.

This preservation project is scheduled to be completed in March, depending on delays caused by adverse weather conditions.

Pavement Pro’s LLC, McPherson, Kansas is the prime contractor for this $129,000 project, which is funded by T-WORKS, the transportation program passed by the Kansas Legislature.