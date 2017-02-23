HCC student formally charged with selling pot in college dorm

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 20-year-old Hutchinson Community College student arrested on drug distribution charges was back before a judge Thursday.

Andre Harris is now charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute within a thousand feet of a school. The school being Graber Elementary school, but also the Hutchinson Community College campus.

It was back on Feb. 15 when an employee of the college reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the suspects room. They came into the room and found two bags of marijuana sitting on top of a scale. That led to a search of the room where they allegedly found 17 more individual bags of marijuana. Total weight coming to around 27 grams.

Harris apparently took ownership of the marijuana, but denied he was selling it. But, police says they found a text on his phone from someone wanting to purchase marijuana.

He is free on a $5,000 bond and his case will be moved to a waiver-status docket.