4 women jailed; 13-pounds of pot discovered during Kan. traffic stop

SALINE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating four suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop.
Just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday a deputy stopped an eastbound 2014 Hyundai on Interstate 70 just west of Salina, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
The deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana inside the vehicle and then found 13-pounds of marijuana wrapped in baggies and stored in a suitcase.
Deputies arrested Bobbie Thompson-Reynold, 30, of Louisiana; Laquita Lockett 33, Kimiesha Sears, 32, and a fourth woman all of Mississippi.
The four face requested charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, according to Soldan.
