Woman tied to gun in killing of Kansas teen deported

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Mexican woman who tried to hide a gun her boyfriend used to fatally shoot a Kansas teenager has been deported.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Anderson said Wednesday that prosecutors got confirmation that 22-year-old Azucena Garcia-Ferniza was deported Friday.

Garcia-Ferniza was sentenced in December to the 15 months she had been in custody after pleading guilty to a weapons count.

Court documents say she legally entered the U.S. at the age of 3, but her visitor visa expired in 1998. She had been granted a work permit under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Seventeen-year-old Allie Saum was killed in 2015 in Salina while riding in a pickup truck mistaken for someone else’s truck.

Garcia-Ferniza’s boyfriend, Macio Palacio Jr., has been sentenced to more than 50 years in prison.