Two suspects arrested after short chase and accident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On Tuesday at approximately 3:34, while driving in the area of Avenue G and Plum, a Community Resource Officer with the Hutchinson Police Department observed a red 2012 GMC Acadia that was previously reported stolen.

The driver of the Acadia pulled into a driveway and, as the officer tried to take the occupants into custody, the Acadia fled. Uniformed officers arrived and attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The chase ended after the suspect in the Acadia made a right turn off Avenue E onto Elm and struck a vehicle occupied by Carolyn Price, who was stopped at the stop sign.

The impact caused Price’s vehicle to overturn. Price received minor injuries and was treated by EMS at the scene. After the initial collision, the suspect vehicle struck the Elmdale Community Center building, causing minor damage.

The driver and a front seat passenger both fled the pursued vehicle and were apprehended by officers after a foot pursuit. The driver was identified as 16-year-old Ke’von Ford. Ford was previously reported as a runaway and had several warrants for his arrest. Ford was also charged with felony flee and elude, felony interference with law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give information at an accident, failure to render aid at an accident and no driver’s license. Additionally, Ford was charged with felony theft and burglary in reference to the stolen GMC Acadia.

The passenger, 18-year-old Dakotah Gruver, was arrested and charged with felony interference with law enforcement and possession of marijuana. He made a court appearance Wednesday where his bond was left the same at $2,000.