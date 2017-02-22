Suspect in Kwik Shop hold ups arrested

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of two teens involved in a short chase in Hutchinson Tuesday afternoon has now been arrested in connection with the two armed robberies of Kwik Shop’s.

Sixteen year old Ke’von Ford is charged Ford with two counts of aggravated robbery for the Feb 12 hold up of the 17th and Plum Kwik Shop and the hold up of the 17th and Monroe store Feb 20.

Ford and 18-year-old Dakota Gruver were arrested after leading police on a chase that ended when they crashed a stolen SUV into another car near Ave E and Elm. Both subjects fled on foot but were captured a short time later.

Ford was previously reported as a runaway and had several warrants for his arrest. He was also charged with felony flee and elude, felony interference with law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give information at an accident, failure to render aid at an accident and no driver’s license. Additionally, Ford was charged with felony theft and burglary in reference to the stolen SUV.

The passenger, 18-year-old Dakotah Gruver, was arrested and charged with felony interference with law enforcement and possession of marijuana.