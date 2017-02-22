Siemens to roll out new nacelle later this month

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After more than a year of preparation the Siemens nacelle plant in Hutchinson is ready to roll out its latest wind turbine. The SWT 2.3 120 is the latest direct drive nacelle to come from the German company, and the first Siemens turbine to be developed outside of Denmark.

Doug Fulton of Siemens in Hutchinson says the new turbine is designed to open markets outside the midwest and plains states where wind energy is already prevalent. The target area for the new nacelle is in the southeastern parts of the United States.

The new Nacelle has meant for some moving around of things in the Hutchinson plant to accommodate the new nacelle that is larger and heavier than the current 2.3 108 turbine. Fulton says the new turbine has to be able to withstand the extra weight of a 393 foot rotor span which is nearly 40 feet longer than the current 2.3 108. The new product is expected to roll out for the first time later this month.

Fulton says to date the Hutchinson plant has produced 3,550 nacelles and expected to hit the 5,000 milestone by the middle of next year. Currently 385 full time employees work at the facility. Siemens is also nearing completion of a new storage lot just west of the plant that will expand its storage capacity. The $4 million project is expected to be completed by the end of the month.