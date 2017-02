HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Treasurer released the latest sales tax numbers for the county Wednesday that shows for the month of Feb. the county collected $442,902.00, which is $1,337 less the amount collected for the same period last year. The county brought in $444,239.

For the first two months of 2017, the county has collected $787,634. That puts the county ahead by $1,260.

Sales tax reports for February represent sales in Dec. of last year.