Police recover large amount of cash, drugs after I-70 stop

GEARY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Geary County are investigating a suspect on drug charges.

On Tuesday evening, police in Junction City made a traffic stop on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road.

As a result of the stop, police arrested Jeffery Ray Hurst, 55, of Indiana on suspicion of Transporting Drug Proceeds, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Drug Tax Stamp and Speeding.

A substantial amount of cash was recovered by authorities.