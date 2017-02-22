Obituaries

Shirley Kubik Deterding, 82, of Hutchinson, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born Feb. 16, 1935, in Caldwell, to Theodore R. and Mary Jane (Hawk) Kubik.

Shirley graduated from Caldwell High School in 1953 and from the University of Kansas in 1957. She was a homemaker and Chairman Emeritus for Citizens Bank of Kansas. Shirley was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a 60-year member of Delta Gamma Fraternity.

On Oct. 3, 1959, she married Max Smith Deterding in Caldwell. He died Feb. 4, 2004. Shirley is survived by: daughters, Jane Deterding (Brent Lehner) of Goddard, Amy Keeny (Mark) of Wichita; grandchildren, Sarah Jane Keeny of Washington, D.C., Sam Keeny of Manhattan, Katy Lehner of Manhattan, and John Lehner of Goddard.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Alan Kubik; an infant sister; and infant grandsons, Jay Michael Keeny and Jackson Paul Keeny.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 17th and Main, Hutchinson. Private family burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hutchinson Community Foundation, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501

Kenneth “Kenny/Bud” Eugene Barnhart the youngest son of Carroll and Pearl (Shaul) Barnhart was born on Sept. 3, 1920, in Hutchinson, and married Kathleen VanZandt on Dec. 16, 1941. Kenny passed away on Feb. 19, 2017, at the age of 96.

Kenneth was sworn into the Army at the outbreak of World War II, in Leavenworth, and was sent to the Perry Institute of Electronics at Yakima, WA. After receiving his diploma from there he was sent to the Minneapolis Honeywell Electronic School for specialized training in electronics. He served with the Eighth Air Force at Norwich, England, for almost two years and with another bomber group and was in charge of the bombsight vault at Norwich until Germany surrendered. His group was scheduled to go to the Pacific Theater, but Japan surrendered before they were dispatched. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Hutchinson and was hired as the City Electrician.

He worked in the electrical trade for 39 years and opened Kenny’s Electric in 1959. He owned and operated the business until his retirement in August 1983. At the time of his retirement, his sons, Ronald Barnhart and Bill Barnhart took over operation of the business. Because of his influence on the family, a son-in-law, Lyle Beck, and two grandsons, Scott Barnhart and Brandon Barnhart, became electricians. In November 2016, Kenny received his 70-year pin and Achievement Award from Local 661 IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) and he was recognized as the oldest member of the Local. Kenny was also a 32nd Degree Mason.

In addition to running his business, Kenny was also involved in farming. He raised wheat, alfalfa, cattle, and usually had a flock of chickens (fryers), a few pigs, watermelon and cantaloupe. He would help the kids weigh and mark the cantaloupes and watermelons and load them in the farm truck and haul them out to Partridge. He and Kathleen would visit with her parents, Lee and Carrie VanZandt, while the kids sold the fruit door-to-door. Our cousins always loved to come out to the farm to visit because there was so much to do. Several of our “city cousins” were able to spend some of their summer vacations with us helping on the farm. He will be lovingly remembered by most of our cousins as “Uncle Bud”.

He is survived by: children, Kay Beck, Ron Barnhart and wife Sherry, Sue Stevens, Bill Barnhart and wife Anita, all of Hutchinson; sister-in-law, Fauntell Swafford of Emporia; eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; seven great great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Kenny was preceded in death by: his wife of 72 years; parents; brother, Elmer Carroll, who died in infancy; sister, Almerta Kelly; and two sons-in-law, Lyle “Sonny” Beck and Duane Stevens.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Pastor Steve Hodgson officiating. Burial will follow in Eastside Cemetery, Hutchinson, with military honors conducted by McConnell Air Force Base. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Reno County or Union Valley Bible Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Brooklynn “Brookie” Ratliff, 11, of South Hutchinson, passed away Feb. 20, 2017.

Graveside service, 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. Visitation, 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Thursday, Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to Brooklynn Ratliff Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS.