Local man back before a judge in aggravated battery case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 33-year-old man arrested suspicion of aggravated battery was back before a judge Wednesday for the formal reading of the complaint filed by the state.

Dylan Carey was arrested at a residence in Nickerson. Sheriff deputies arrived to find a man laying in a yard. That individual advised that he didn’t remember what happened.

The victim stated that he and Carey got into an argument and he asked him to leave his home and Carey refused. The victim even took his beer bottle out of the home. Carey reportedly grabbed the bottle struck the victim in the head.

The victim says he then chased Carey around the yard until he fell down and he jumped on top of him and began punching him till his wife told him to stop.

Carey is now charged with aggravated battery for striking the victim with the beer bottle. He is free on a $5,000 bond and his case moves to a waiver-status docket.