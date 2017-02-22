Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

2/21/2017 Anderson Jr Harley Harold $750 Failure to Appear



2/21/2017 Gruver Dakotah Keyshawn $2,000 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



2/21/2017 Gruver Dakotah Keyshawn $2,000 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



2/21/2017 Sallabedra Jr Robert Valentine $8,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



2/21/2017 Sallabedra Jr Robert Valentine $8,000 Drugs; Possess Certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..) with 2 or more Prior Convictions



2/21/2017 Sallabedra Jr Robert Valentine $8,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance (fewer than 5 Marijuana Plants)



2/21/2017 Sallabedra Jr Robert Valentine $8,000 Probation Violation



2/21/2017 Sifuentes Diego Ramon -$500 Failure to Appear



2/21/2017 Raner Jacqueline Ruth $12,000 Failure to Appear



2/21/2017 Stotts Paul Lee $0 In Transit From-To Other Agency



2/21/2017 Marquez Rodney Dean $0 Probation Violation



2/21/2017 Harden Jason Roy Wayne $0 Probation Violation



2/21/2017 Harden Jason Roy Wayne $0 Probation Violation



2/21/2017 Harden Jason Roy Wayne $0 Failure to Appear



2/21/2017 Reed Nathan William $0 Failure to Appear



2/21/2017 Allan Robbie Lee $0 Failure to Appear



2/21/2017 Beranek Steven Michael $0 Probation Violation



2/21/2017 Kinast Elisha LeAnn $0 Failure to Appear



2/21/2017 Kinast Elisha LeAnn $0 Failure to Appear



2/21/2017 Kinast Elisha LeAnn $0 Probation Violation

