Cosmosphere to host Boy Scout Merit Badge College

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On Saturday, March 4, more than 400 boy scouts and 100 of their troop leaders and parents will attend the 13th annual Quivira Council Merit Badge College, held at the Cosmosphere and on the Hutchinson Community College campus. This marks the first time the event will be held in Reno County.

Dick Hollowell, Cosmosphere CEO, says the Cosmosphere is proud to help host the event this year. “We’re very excited to be a partner in the Merit Badge College,” Hollowell says. “It will be a great opportunity for scouts, especially those who have never visited the Cosmosphere, to experience our educational programs and see some of the things that make our museum unique.” Participating scouts have the opportunity to earn two Merit Badges from 25 different areas, ranging in variety from aviation and geocaching to drafting and welding.

Courses for the scouts will be held on the Hutchinson Community College campus and in various classrooms throughout the Cosmosphere.