4th earthquake in February shakes portions of Kansas

HARPER COUNTY — A fourth earthquake this month shook Kansas just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The quake measured a magnitude 3.3 according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered approximately four miles northeast of Anthony in Harper County. On February 16, a 2.7 magnitude quake was reported approximately 16 miles east of Anthony.
On February 13, a 3.3 quake hit just north of the Oklahoma State line in Sumner County. On February 12, a 3.1 magnitude quake shook 16 miles northwest of Harper.
There were no reports of damage or injuries from the Wednesday morning quake, according to the Harper County Sheriff’s Department.
