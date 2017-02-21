Suspect hospitalized after I-70 high-speed chase, crash

TREGO COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Trego County are investigating a suspect on several charges after a high-speed chase and crash.

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate 70 in Trego County checked the speed of a westbound 2004 Honda Accord at 128 mph, according to a media release.

The trooper turned around on the Honda and the driver accelerated to 140 mph before exiting at the Hill City exit where the trooper lost sight of the vehicle.

Gove County Sheriff’s Office units located the car, still at a high rate of speed just east of the Quinter exit. The driver exited at Grainfield, drove around that area for several minutes, then got back on Interstate 70 and continued westbound to Oakley where he exited onto Highway 40.

The driver drove west on Highway 40 to Highway 83, then north to I-70 and continued westbound.

The driver avoided several sets of spike strips, making his way to Colby where he exited onto Country Club Drive, heading north then turning west on U.S. 25 to Lake Street. He drove one block south then turned west onto Third Street, then to Franklin Avenue, where he intentionally struck a Thomas County Sheriff’s Office unit.

After driving around, the Colby area, the driver made his way back to westbound I-70 and continued west before exiting at Brewster.

KHP ground units broke off pursuit when the Honda left the roadway and drove through fields. The Hays KHP aircraft picked up the pursuit from there and kept ground units informed of the suspect’s location.

A short time later, the Honda returned to I-70 westbound. At this point, the Honda had lost a wheel and, when the driver lost control of his vehicle, at approximately 6:10 p.m., the Honda rolled several times into the median and came to rest in the eastbound I-70 lanes.

The driver of the Honda was ejected from the vehicle and was flown to Denver after the crash. His female passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was identified as Xavier A. Wilson Jr., 22, Kansas City, Mo. His female passenger was not charged.

Wilson was arrested on suspicion of aggravated Battery on a law enforcement officer, felony flee and elude, and several traffic violations.

He has previous conviction for burglary and forgery in Johnson County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.