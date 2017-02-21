Hutchinson City Council approves purchase of house

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved the purchase of a house that is in the runway protection zone of the Hutchinson Airport.

The house, which belongs to Lyle Foss, was purchased for $210,000 during Tuesday’s agenda session. The house is one of 11 structures and 20 parcels of land that are in the RPZ.

In the early 1990s, the FAA established dimensional requirements for Runway Protection Zones (RPZ) for all airports. FAA provided written guidance on what can and cannot be allowed in the RPZ. The city has established a fund to purchase homes that lie within the zone.

The city will have some opportunity to recover the purchase price of the home, but have not decided what avenues to take. Some options would be to salvage the home for its materials or perhaps sell and move the home to another location.