Hutch man formally charged in serious domestic case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 23-year-old man arrested back on Feb. 12 after a domestic altercation has been formally charged.

William Woodmansee remains jailed on a bond of $130,500 and was read the seven charges that includes three counts of aggravated battery for the abuse of the victim. That includes striking her in the mouth, the use of a knife and him reportedly choking her.

Other charges include criminal threat for reportedly threatening to kill her, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia

He is accused of battering, threatening and holding the victim against her will. She at some point managed to get away from the suspect and made it to another residence. She was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

Police during the investigation found a pipe with suspected methamphetamine inside of it.

With the charges filed, the case now moves to a waiver-status docket.