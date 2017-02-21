Hutch Fire responds to fire at the Landmark Building downtown

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to the 500 block of North Main at the Landmark Building for a structure fire around 11:15 p.m.

Initial arriving units found fire on the 3rd floor and initiated their fire attack procedures. The fire was controlled in 15 minutes. Crews remained on scene for approximately an hour to preform salvage and overhaul and assist with the investigation.

The fire was reported by a passerby with the building vacant at the time.

Damage to the structure is estimated at $1,000.

The cause of the fire appears to be from a discarded cigarette.

No injuries were reported.