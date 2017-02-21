HFD honors seven firefighters

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Seven members of the Hutchinson Fire Department were honored for their bravery during Tuesday’s Hutchinson City Council meeting.

The seven were recognized for their effort to rescue a female from a second-story apartment during the major structure fire at the Ridgewood Apartments in November.

The seven recognized were Dalton Black, Raymond Casanova, Danny Chambers, Zachary Heath, Ronald Kauffman, David Mancillas and Ryan Winters.

The firefighters entered a second-floor apartment complex that was completely engulfed in flames to rescue the subject. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.

During the height of the fire, crews entered the two apartment complexes in what was called a “very high-risk procedure” to find possible victims of the fire. Fortunately, there were no injuries to the public and only a few to fire crews.