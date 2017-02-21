Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

2/20/2017 Winn Beth Anne $500 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



2/20/2017 Clark Dustin Wayne $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



2/20/2017 Ryan Anthony Wayne $500 Failure to Appear



2/20/2017 Armstrong Lisa Dawn $0 Failure to Appear



2/20/2017 Armstrong Lisa Dawn $0 Failure to Appear



2/20/2017 Armstrong Lisa Dawn $0 Failure to Appear



2/20/2017 Blick William Nicholas $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 2nd Offense



2/20/2017 Raya Daniel Luis $1,500 Probation Violation



2/20/2017 Raya Daniel Luis $1,500 Failure to Appear



2/20/2017 Tamayo Marielena Jacque $1,500 Failure to Appear



2/20/2017 Bell Perry Caitlynne Renea $0 Probation Violation



2/20/2017 Friesen Larry Dee $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 3rd Offense; with Prior Conviction within 10 yrs



2/20/2017 Costello Martelli Wayne $5,000 Probation Violation



2/20/2017 Walden Holden Shawn $750 Failure to Appear



2/19/2017 Webb Robert Vincent $7,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



2/19/2017 Webb Robert Vincent $7,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



2/19/2017 Webb Robert Vincent $7,500 Worthless Checks; Less than $1,000



2/19/2017 Webb Robert Vincent $7,500 Failure to Appear



2/19/2017 St John Michael Alexander $2,500 Failure to Appear



2/19/2017 Thomas Sheldon Leon $0 Failure to Appear



2/19/2017 Thomas Sheldon Leon $0 Failure to Appear



2/19/2017 Bressler Kevin Byron $500 Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order



2/19/2017 Griffith Sr Steven Eugene $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



2/19/2017 Miller Jerica Lasha $0 Violation of Protection Order; Violate Court Order Issued as part of Criminal Proceeding



2/19/2017 Miller Jerica Lasha $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



2/19/2017 Baggett Jr William Edgar $0 Failure to Appear



2/19/2017 Probst Kacee Charlene $0 Probation Violation



2/19/2017 Probst Kacee Charlene $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/19/2017 Jung Brian John $5,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



2/19/2017 Jung Brian John $5,500 Drugs; Paraphernalia; Sell/Distribute/Possess for illegal use



2/19/2017 Jung Brian John $5,500 Failure to Appear



2/19/2017 Wedgewood Dustin Edward $5,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



2/19/2017 Wedgewood Dustin Edward $5,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



2/19/2017 Jackson Brent Keith $5,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



2/19/2017 Jackson Brent Keith $5,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



2/19/2017 Jackson Brent Keith $5,500 Failure to Appear



2/19/2017 Jackson Brent Keith $5,500 Failure to Appear



2/19/2017 Lewis Milissa Lea $10,000 Probation Violation



2/19/2017 McMillin Pete Louis $0 Indirect Contempt



2/19/2017 Cleaveland Jenny Fay $5,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



2/19/2017 Cleaveland Jenny Fay $5,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



2/19/2017 MAXFIELD DANIEL VAN ALAN $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/19/2017 Woodmansee Amanda Lynnae $1,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



2/19/2017 Woodmansee Amanda Lynnae $1,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



2/19/2017 Woodmansee Amanda Lynnae $1,000 Failure to Appear



2/19/2017 Woodmansee Amanda Lynnae $1,000 Failure to Appear



2/19/2017 Woodmansee Amanda Lynnae $1,000 Failure to Appear



2/18/2017 Hunt Richard Eugene $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



2/18/2017 Alvarado Dimas Avila $0 Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway



2/18/2017 Featherby Peggy Sue $8,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



2/18/2017 Featherby Peggy Sue $8,000 Interference with Law Enforcement; Giving any False Information, intending to Influence, Impede, Obstruct; Felony Case



2/18/2017 Featherby Peggy Sue $8,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



2/18/2017 Featherby Peggy Sue $8,000 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



2/18/2017 Featherby Peggy Sue $8,000 Failure to Appear



2/18/2017 Sollers Brian Eugene $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 2nd Offense



2/18/2017 Van Kleeck Thomas Richard $0 Battery; AGGRAVATED, Reckless Great Bodily Harm or Disfigurement



2/18/2017 Drake Corey Wayne $0 Theft; Possess Stolen Property; Less than $1,500



2/18/2017 Rogers Dena Marie $2,500 Failure to Appear



2/18/2017 Rogers Dena Marie $2,500 Failure to Appear



2/18/2017 Boyd James Raymond $0 Failure to Appear



2/18/2017 Pope Dekel Lane $0 Battery; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm



2/18/2017 Kaiser Delbert Dean $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



2/17/2017 Beard Christopher Scott $0 Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway



2/17/2017 McMurry Jr William Arthur $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



2/17/2017 McMurry Jr William Arthur $0 Failure to Appear



2/17/2017 Torres Pleasure Marie Uluwehi $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/17/2017 Thomas William Dale $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



2/17/2017 Cauble Dustin Lee $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



2/17/2017 Stevenson Muriel Jane $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



2/17/2017 Popp Aaron James $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



2/17/2017 Wilken William Daniel $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/17/2017 Brady Shannon Dean $2,500 Probation Violation



2/17/2017 Alexander Natasha Marie $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/17/2017 Sims III Ernest Eugene $0 Drugs; Possess Certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..) with 2 or more Prior Convictions



2/17/2017 Collins Gregory Lawon $0 Drugs; Distribute Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Crack, Amphetamine); 3.5g to < 100g



2/17/2017 Collins Gregory Lawon $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



2/17/2017 Collins Gregory Lawon $0 DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 2nd Offense



2/17/2017 Collins Gregory Lawon $0 DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 2nd Offense



2/17/2017 Collins Gregory Lawon $0 Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage



2/17/2017 Collins Gregory Lawon $0 Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage



2/17/2017 Collins Gregory Lawon $0 Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage



2/17/2017 Collins Gregory Lawon $0 Leave the scene of an accident; Injury or Property Damage > $1000



2/17/2017 Collins Gregory Lawon $0 Leave the scene of an accident; Injury or Property Damage > $1000



2/17/2017 Collins Gregory Lawon $0 Leave the scene of an accident; Injury or Property Damage > $1000



2/17/2017 Collins Gregory Lawon $0 Leave the scene of an accident; Injury or Property Damage > $1000



2/17/2017 Collins Gregory Lawon $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



2/17/2017 Collins Gregory Lawon $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



2/17/2017 Collins Gregory Lawon $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



2/17/2017 Collins Gregory Lawon $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



2/17/2017 Collins Gregory Lawon $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



2/17/2017 Collins Gregory Lawon $0 Criminal Discharge of a Firearm; Recklessly at an occupied motor vehicle, aircraft, watercraft, etc…



2/17/2017 Collins Gregory Lawon $0 Criminal Discharge of a Firearm; Recklessly at an occupied motor vehicle, aircraft, watercraft, etc…



2/17/2017 Collins Gregory Lawon $0 Criminal Discharge of a Firearm; Recklessly at an occupied motor vehicle, aircraft, watercraft, etc…



2/17/2017 Collins Gregory Lawon $0 Criminal Discharge of a Firearm; Recklessly at an occupied motor vehicle, aircraft, watercraft, etc…



2/17/2017 Collins Gregory Lawon $0 Criminal Discharge of a Firearm; Recklessly at an occupied motor vehicle, aircraft, watercraft, etc…



2/17/2017 Collins Gregory Lawon $0 Criminal Discharge of a Firearm; Recklessly at an occupied motor vehicle, aircraft, watercraft, etc…



2/17/2017 Jones James Alexander $0 Probation Violation



2/17/2017 Jones James Alexander $0 Probation Violation



2/17/2017 Kelley Johnathan Patrick $0 Burglary; Dwelling, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime



2/17/2017 Tomlinson Kyle Shane $500 Battery; Domestic; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction)



2/17/2017 Tomlinson Kyle Shane $500 Criminal Restraint



2/17/2017 Sunken Barbra Ann $0 Probation Violation



2/17/2017 Byers Brandon Lee $0 Failure to Appear



2/17/2017 Goodwin Brian James $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



2/17/2017 Keever David Michael $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



2/17/2017 Keever David Michael $0 Failure to Appear

