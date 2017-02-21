County Commission approve items on their agenda

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The County Commission approved a number of items during their meeting Tuesday which included allowing the County Clerk’s Election Office to destroy election materials at Sonoco with Jayce Bruce and Alisha Johnson as electors present to serve as witnesses. Those to be destroyed are the primary election and general gubernatorial election of 2014.

They also approved a request from public works to declare a 1969 truck mounted crane, a 1990 Caterpillar scraper and a 2001 chip spreader at public auction while approving the purchase of a 2006 Terex HC 80 crane from Jayhawk Crane of Wichita at a cost of $390,000. Public Works Director Dave McComb noted that to purchase a new one would coost as much as $650,000.