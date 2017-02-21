Budget issue: Wichita votes to close 6 public swimming pools

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita city officials plan to close six of the city’s nine public pools by 2023.

The city council voted Tuesday to close the pools, including the McAdams Park pool in northeast Wichita despite opposition from some black community leaders.

The pools remaining open are College Hill, Harvest Park and Aley Park. Five of the pools being closed will be replaced by splash parks, which are children’s play areas and not planned for swimming.

Recreation director Troy Houtman says the splash parks are much less expensive to operate and don’t require lifeguards or much staffing, so they can be open for longer hours and more days than swimming pools.

Some opponents said closing the pools would hurt neighborhoods and increase use at the remaining pools.