Bridge discussion brings up other safety issues at nearby middle school

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – While the topic of the lowering of the weight limits on the wooden bridge that spans over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks along 43rd was the main topic during the Reno County Commission meeting Tuesday, also brought up were other issues concerning a nearby middle school.

Reno County Public Works had announced last week that after an inspection, weight limits to the wooden structure are being lowered to three tons for single axle vehicle, six tons for a tandem truck and 12 tons for larger vehicles. The new limits means school buses and emergency vehicle can not use the bridge.

That discussion then brought up safety concerns at Prairie Hills Middle school outside of the bridge issue itself.

Kim Angel who lives along 30th noted that many times buses are traveling east on 30th wanting to turn north on Lucille, but the turn lane is not long enough to accommodate those buses. He noted that on Tuesday morning around 8 a.m., there were four buses wanting to turn which causes a temporary blocking of eastbound traffic on 30th.

Also brought up was parents parking along Lucille when picking up or dropping off their kids at the school. That could even become more of a concern with future development in the area. A county employee, Michelle Patton also noted that there are kids also walking to and from the school along Lucille and there are no sidewalks.

Buhler School Superintendent Mike Berblinger was at the meeting and told the commission that 15 routes are being effected by the change with that bridge adding to an additional 15-minutes for each route.

The commission agreed with Sid Arpin with BG Consultants recommendation that perhaps a comprehensive traffic study of that entire area might need to be completed. The commission gave the go ahead for County Administrator Gary Meagher to begin discussions with the city of Hutchinson and anyone else who might have an interest on a study of the area.

As we told you, the wooden bridge has been discussed by past Commissions and any ideas of replacing the bridge were deemed to expensive. The cost then was estimated at around 1.6 million according to Public Works Director Dave McComb, but now it could be as high as $2 million or more.

No decisions were made concerning any future plans for the wooden bridge at this point, but that will no doubt come up at future meetings.