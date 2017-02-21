Leroy A. Wheatley, 99, passed away Feb. 15, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born to Robert and Drucilla Wheatley March 7, 1917, on a family farm northwest of Pawnee, Okla.

On Sept. 19, 1941, he married Velma Trimm. She died Aug. 10, 1994. On Aug. 5, 1997, he married Betty Ellis Reed. She died Jan. 7, 2012. Leroy was a World War II Veteran, having served in the Philippines and later with the occupation force in Japan. He worked at Borton Salt and Central Distributing as a driver and salesman. His interests were Good Sam Camping Club, Blue Dragons Basketball, bowling, Delos V. Smith bingo, and playing cards. He delivered Meals on Wheels well into his 90’s. Leroy loved his family.

He is survived by: son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Roxi Wheatley of Rock Hill, SC; daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Jack Hamby of South Hutchinson; stepdaughters, Margaret Hale of Hutchinson, Barbara Jones (Charles) of Lee’s Summit, Mo., Jaylene Reed of Kingman; grandchildren, Denise Keith (Paul) of Tega Cay, SC, Heather Norman (Warren) of Valley Stream, NY, Cindy Rehlander (Jeff), Dawn Kalish, all of Hutchinson; also many others who called him grandpa; seven great-grandchildren; many step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; sisters, Geraldine Mitchell of Longview, Texas, Norma Plank (Dale) of St. Peters, Mo.; and brother, Robert Wheatley (Sharon) of Grizzly Flats, Calif. Leroy was preceded in death by: his parents; stepmother, Brucella Wheatley; and brother, Henry Wheatley.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with the Reverend William J. Green Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, with military honors conducted by Fort Riley Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with family to receive friends from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to Reno County Veterans’ Memorial, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

The Family would like to encourage friends to come to the celebration of Leroy’s life and 100th birthday party from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Homebuilder’s Shelter Building in Carey Park. The family would like to thank all the caregivers, nurses, and friends that made his last year so much better.

Martha L. “Martie” Parks, 82, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. She was born Jan. 19, 1935, in Beloit, the daughter of Bernard and Mildred (Armour) Hays.

Martie graduated from high school in Madison, Wis., and Emporia State University. She taught at McCandless Elementary in Hutchinson for several years. She also taught private piano lessons until she was 75, teaching several generations of children and adults in Hutchinson.

Martie was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, a past Sunday school teacher, a member of UMW and was a founding member of the Chancel Bell Choir. She helped organize the Block Mothers program for the #308 school district. Other memberships included the Hutchinson Piano Teacher’s League, Music Club and HCC Faculty Dames. Martie also enjoyed volunteering to take tickets at the annual 3A State Basketball Tournament in Hutchinson, and liked watching the crowds and players.

While at college, her Pi Kappa Sigma sorority set up a blind date with fraternity member, Claude D. Parks. They were married Jan. 21, 1958, in Newton. He died Feb. 17, 2010.

Survivors include: daughter, LeeAnn and husband John Schulthess; son, Ron and wife Crystal, all of Hutchinson; grandsons, Justin of Hutchinson and Kyle of Twenty Nine Palms, Calif.; sisters-in-law, Beth Moore and husband Johnny of Claremore, Okla., Sherye Parks of Hutchinson; and cousin, Nancy Evans of Holdrege, Neb. She was preceded in death by: her parents; son, Tom; brother-in-law, Bill Parks; and sister-in-law, Maxine Worton.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 17th and Main, with the Reverend Mike McGuire presiding. Inurnment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to HCC Endowment Association-The Parks Family Scholarship, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Elmo Merritt, 89, of Hutchinson, died Feb. 15, 2017, at Pleasant Hills Home, Hutchinson. He was born Oct. 13, 1927, in Gorman, TX, to Edward and Della (Echols) Merritt.

Elmo graduated from Moran High School, Texas, in 1947 and Fort Hays State University. Elmo was an elementary education teacher and principal for over 40 years. He was a member of Eastwood Church of Christ and enjoyed gardening, carpentry, fishing and hunting.

On Aug. 15, 1948, he married Lola D. Kellogg. She died September 1988. He then married Ermalee Taylor on Nov. 24, 1990, in Great Bend. They shared 26 years of marriage.

Elmo is survived by: wife, Ermalee of the home; sons, Robin Merritt and wife Martha of Houston, TX, Jon Merritt and wife Tamra of St. John; daughter, Paula Huff and husband Jerry of Topeka; step-daughters, De Ann Krueger, Maribeth Benker, Lora Lee Dungan; five grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by; his parents; three brothers; and a sister.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, at Eastwood Church of Christ, 2500 N. Plum, Hutchinson, with Jimie-Wray Mead officiating. Cremation will follow. Inurnment will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Great Bend Cemetery, Great Bend. Friends may call from 9-9 Monday with family to receive friends from 6-8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastwood Church of Christ or Carpenter Place, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Kenneth “Kenny” Jennings, 78, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at Via Christi-St. Francis, Wichita. He was born Sept. 17, 1938, in Salina, to Richard P. and Leone (Pagen) Jennings.

Kenny attended St. Teresa’s Catholic School and Hutchinson Community College. He worked at Arrow Machine and Cessna Manufacturing, before becoming the co-founder and owner of K&M Tooling & Machine. Kenny was a member of St. Teresa’s Catholic Church and a former member of Knights of Columbus Council #612.

On July 9, 1956, he married Faye Haines in Hutchinson. She died Feb. 26, 2001. Kenny is survived by: children, Michael Jennings, Cassandra Bofink, both of Hutchinson; brother, Roger Jennings of California; grandchildren, Steven Jennings, Amanda Ocker, Matthew Jennings, Cal Bofink; great-grandchildren, Chadwick Saylor-Ocker, Chelle Saylor-Ocker, Natalie Bofink, Jacob Bofink, Madyson Jennings, and Jules Jennings. He was preceded in death by: his parents; a grandson; and three sisters.

Parish rosary will be 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 211 E. 5th Avenue, Hutchinson, with Father Michael J. Maybrier officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501. “Our love for Kenny was strong, but not enough to hold him on this earth. His love for his beloved Faye was stronger, and they are together once again.”

Jo D (Steele) Hartzell, 77, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. She was born Aug. 1, 1939, in Hutchinson, the daughter of Joseph Benton and Elizabeth D (Kelly) Steele.

She was a graduate of Arlington High School and attended Fort Hays State University. Jo D lived most of her life in the Arlington community. She belonged to Arlington Presbyterian Church and was a child care provider and homemaker.

On Sept. 1, 1963, she married James Archie Hartzell in Arlington. He died Feb. 16, 2014. She is survived by: her grandchildren, Christopher Carlton of Colorado, Ashley and Kendall Bunch of Hutchinson, Abbie and Chris Padgett of Alden, Jessica and Jeffery Ruckle of Newton, and Carmen Carlton of Nickerson; sister, Elizabeth “Betsy” Benton and Steve Trembley of Arlington; and two great-grandchildren, Tucker Padgett and Adley Joelle Bunch. She was preceded in death by: her parents; son, Jace; and daughter, Jama D Carlton.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Arlington Cemetery, with Pastor Melvin Walton presiding. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson. Visitation with family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, Hutchinson.

Memorial gifts may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association or Parkinson’s Foundation, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.