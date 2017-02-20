Prayer service held as Hesston marks one year since tragedy

HARVEY COUNTY – Residents in Harvey County gathered at a prayer service in Hesston on Sunday evening. They were there to remember those involved in last year’s shooting at Excel Industries.

The event at Hesston High School marked the start of what may be a difficult week for the small town.

Saturday February 25, is the one year anniversary of the tragedy. A gunman attacked the Excel Industries plant that day.

Four people, including Ford, were killed and 14 others were injured.