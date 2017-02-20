Police work to identify suspect in Barton Co. armed robbery

BARTON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are investigating an armed robbery and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just before 9:30p.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to the Subway on 10th Street in Great Bend after report of a robbery.

Employees told officers a suspect entered the store wearing a black ski mask, blue jacket, and dark pants. He pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the employees and demanded money from the cash register.

After receiving the money, he left the store in an unknown direction.

The suspect is likely a white male, approximately six feet tall, weighing 200 to 240 pounds. He may have white facial hair.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the Great Bend Police Department at (620) 793-4120 or Crimestoppers at (620) 792-1300.