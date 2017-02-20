No action taken by OSHA in Wifco accident

MEDORA, Kan. — No action is being taken by OSHA against Wifco Steel in Medora following an accident last year that injured three people. The accident happened when a pressurized water tank exploded.

Because the company is part of OSHA’s Sharp program the company had a self reporting safety consultation with OSHA and made sure that the problem was fixed.

OSHA’s On-site Consultation Program offers safety and occupational health advice to small and medium-sized businesses, with priority given to high-hazard worksites. The on-site Consultation services are separate from enforcement and do not result in penalties or citations.

Consultants from state agencies or universities work with employers to identify workplace hazards, provide advice on compliance with OSHA standards, and assist in establishing injury and illness prevention programs.

The accident injured Thirty-four-year-old Peter Atha of Hutchinson Twenty-eight-year-old Josh Hull of Hutchinson and 44-year-old Shane Oakley of Wichita The three were injured when they were struck by a metal plate when the tank exploded.