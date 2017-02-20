City to test outdoor warning sirens

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The city of Hutchinson will be conducting an outdoor Tornado warning system test today at noon.

However, they say it’s possible that residents may hear the sirens throughout the day if further testing is required.

City staff is used on site at each siren location to make sure the siren is working and report back to our central office if repairs or adjustments need to be made.

The outdoor warning system is used to alert residents that are outside to go inside and turn on the radio or television for weather emergency notifications.

They also say it’s a good idea to use these testing as a reminder to discuss a disaster safety for your family in the event a disaster occurs including having an emergency supply kit.